Z-104 - Madison's #1 Hit Music Station
Z-104 - Madison's #1 Hit Music Station

On-Air Now

Mary Tyler Moore Praised as '2nd Great Woman of TV'

Where Is Jennifer Lopez? Drake Has Dinner With Porn Star

Man Trapped in Truck for Days After Driving Off Cliff

Red Panda Escapes Zoo, May Be Roaming Neighborhoods

Kelly Rowland Takes Hostage Shot at Melania Trump (VIDEO)

Here's Why You Should Add Sugar To Your Shampoo

9 Signs Your BFF Is Your Soulmate

#WhatsTrending: Easily Drink in the Shower!

YARITZA'S BLOG: I Cut Off All Of My Hair with Devacut!

Carson Kressley: New 'Queer Eye' Can't Be As Fab As Ours

These Names Get The Most Right Swipes On Tinder

Corinne from "The Bachelor" was in 2 Chainz & Juicy J Video

x

title

Content Goes Here

*
Outbrain Pixel