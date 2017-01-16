Toggle navigation
Z-104 - Madison's #1 Hit Music Station
Z-104 - Madison's #1 Hit Music Station
Elvis Duran
Show Homepage
Videos
Celebrity Interviews
What We Talked About
Phone Taps
Submit A Phone Tap
iHeartRadio Replay Channel
Elvis Duran Store
On Air
Elvis Duran - 5A-9A
Katie Kruz - 9A-NOON
Ryan Seacrest - NOON-4P
Jilly 4P-8P
Raven - 8P-12A
Katie Sommers - Weekends
Brady - Weekends
Club Kane
Evolution with Pete Tong
Things JJ Says
Pre-Owned Zone
Music & More
Z-104 Event Calendar
Pics
Playlist
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Request Songs Online
Z-tv
Snow Watch
Traffic
iHeartMedia Communities
Contests
Win a Free Trip to the iHeart80s Party!
Free Movie Fridays with Atom Tickets
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Listen to Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Be a Z-VIP at Lukas Graham
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
We're making you a Z-VIP with Lukas Graham at the Orpheum Jan 20
blink-182's Shares The Story Behind 'She's Out Of Her Mind'
Z-104 presents the I Love The 90's Tour! Tickets are on sale now.
Snow Watch presented by Tyrol Basin - go here for the latest closings & info
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
It’s Free Movie Friday, and all day, every Friday we are sending YOU to the movies
previous
next
On-Air Now
9am - 12pm
PODCAST: Walkers & Talkers -'THE WALKING DEAD' - Updates and Christian Bale...
Web Girl Kathleen Accidentally Dressed Like A Cartoon Character (PIC)
PODCAST: The Off Air Show - 'Bald Freak The Bet Welcher' - Ep.98
Sam + Her Boyfriend Are Ridiculously Hot Together (WATCH)
PODCAST: Independent Minded - "One Hundred Thousand" - Ep.46
PHOTOS: 20 Interesting Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Facts You Didn't Know
PODCAST: 'An Acquired Taste' - 90s Drew Barrymore At The Oscars, Guys - Ep.49
PODCAST: The 15 Minute Morning Show - 'Where Ya Going?'
Dog Discovers Ducks Don't Swim in Grass
Model Bella Hadid Flips the Bird Post Selena Gomez/The Weeknd Makeout Pics
Ryan's Quote Of The Day
PHOTOS: 27 Songs To Honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
x
See Full Playlist
Z-104
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from Z-104 to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.