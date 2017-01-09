Toggle navigation
Z-104 - Madison's #1 Hit Music Station
Z-104 - Madison's #1 Hit Music Station
Elvis Duran
Show Homepage
Videos
Celebrity Interviews
What We Talked About
Phone Taps
Submit A Phone Tap
iHeartRadio Replay Channel
Elvis Duran Store
On Air
Elvis Duran - 5A-9A
Katie Kruz - 9A-NOON
Ryan Seacrest - NOON-4P
Jilly 4P-8P
Raven - 8P-12A
Katie Sommers - Weekends
Brady - Weekends
Club Kane
Evolution with Pete Tong
Things JJ Says
Pre-Owned Zone
Music & More
Z-104 Event Calendar
Pics
Playlist
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Sign up for Z-VIP Weekly Email
Request Songs Online
Z-tv
Snow Watch
Traffic
iHeartMedia Communities
Employment
Contact Us and Prize Information
Contests
Win a Free Trip to the iHeart80s Party!
Free Movie Fridays with Atom Tickets
Wedding Planner & Guide Bridal Show
Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Listen to Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Tickets For Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards Are On Sale Now!
Plan the wedding of your dreams at the Wedding Planner & Guide Show
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Z-104 presents the I Love The 90's Tour! Tickets are on sale now.
blink-182's Shares The Story Behind 'She's Out Of Her Mind'
Snow Watch presented by Tyrol Basin - go here for the latest closings & info
We're making you a Z-VIP with Lukas Graham at the Orpheum Jan 20
It’s Free Movie Friday, and all day, every Friday we are sending YOU to the movies
previous
next
On-Air Now
12pm - 4pm
The Golden Globes After Parties
Here's The Reason Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Broke Up
Magician David Blaine Shoots Himself In The Mouth When Trick Goes Horribly...
This Guy Takes Ugly Sweaters To The Next Level
CTA Just Got a $1 Billion Grant From Obama
Channing Tatum Posts Naked Pic Of Wife While She Is Sleeping (PIC)
Kaley Cuoco's 'Golden Globes' Post Wins Instagram (LOOK)
Jamie Foxx Attacked At Hollywood Restaurant (VIDEO)
Mom Laughs Hysterically At Husband And Daughter Falling On Ice [VIDEO]
Ed Sheeran Got A Speeding Ticket After Singing About 'Driving At 90' In New Song
Drake & Future's 'Summer Sixteen' Tour Is Highest Grossing Hip Hop Tour In...
Curse Like a Sailor? Maybe You're Just Honest
x
See Full Playlist
Z-104
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from Z-104 to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.