Toggle navigation
Z-104 - Madison's #1 Hit Music Station
Z-104 - Madison's #1 Hit Music Station
Elvis Duran
Show Homepage
Videos
Celebrity Interviews
What We Talked About
Phone Taps
Submit A Phone Tap
iHeartRadio Replay Channel
Elvis Duran Store
On Air
Elvis Duran - 5A-9A
Katie Kruz - 9A-NOON
Ryan Seacrest - NOON-4P
Jilly 4P-8P
Raven - 8P-12A
Katie Sommers - Weekends
Brady - Weekends
Club Kane
Evolution with Pete Tong
Things JJ Says
Pre-Owned Zone
Music & More
Z-104 Event Calendar
Pics
Playlist
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Request Songs Online
Z-tv
Snow Watch
Traffic
iHeartMedia Communities
Contests
Free Movie Fridays with Atom Tickets
NOW That's What I Call Music Volume 61
Win tickets to The Maine at The Rave
Win a VIP trip to our iHeartRadio Music Awards by voting for your favorite artists!
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Buy your tickets for The Chainsmokers before they're on sale using our CODE!
These Engaged Celebs Can’t Wait To Say 'I Do'
Did we see you at the Twenty One Pilots show Tuesday?
72 of the Most Influential Black Musicians
Z-104 presents the I Love The 90's Tour! Tickets are on sale now.
Get Everything You Need To Know About Super Bowl LI!
It’s Free Movie Friday, and all day, every Friday we are sending YOU to the movies
previous
next
On-Air Now
8pm - 12am
UPDATE: Kanye West Reschedules Yeezy Fashion Week Show After Fashion Industry...
Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Prop Bet ... Smart Money's On 'Cleavage'
Diddy Undergoes Third Knee Surgery In A Year, Was Told He'd 'Never Run Again'
Selena Gomez Teases New Song On Instagram (VIDEOS)
Michael Buble Shares Emotional Update On 3-Year-Old Son's Cancer Treatment
Mariah Carey Burns Dress For Wedding With James Packer (VIDEO)
Nicki Minaj Acuses Fashion Designer Giuseppe Zanotti Of Racism
Frank Ocean's Dad Calls Tyler, The Creator A 'Devil Worshiper' In Lawsuit...
Super Bowl Sunday: Listen To These Playlists To Get Hyped
Mariah Carey Hits The Gym In Fishnets And Heels -- And Rihanna Approves...
UPDATE: Kanye West Reschedules Yeezy Fashion Week Show After Fashion Industry...
The Difference Between Women Who Drink White Wine Vs Red Wine (VIDEO)
x
See Full Playlist
Z-104
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from Z-104 to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.